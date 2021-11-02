Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $4,049,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 174,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
