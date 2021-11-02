Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $4,049,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 174,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

