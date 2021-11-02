Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ORIT opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.60. The stock has a market cap of £542.44 million and a P/E ratio of 49.82.

In other news, insider James Cameron acquired 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

Oritani Financial Corp. engages in the business of holding the common stock of Oritani Bank. It also operates as a holding company of limited liability companies that own a variety of real estate investments. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Township of Washington, NJ.

