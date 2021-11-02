Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $388.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

