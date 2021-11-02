Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Olaplex stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. 2,044,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,810. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $700,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $429,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

