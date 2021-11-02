Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 309.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $344.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $346.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

