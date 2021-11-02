Old Well Partners LLC Buys Shares of 192,900 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 192,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000. Coupang makes up about 3.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 221,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,227. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

