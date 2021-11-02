Old Well Partners LLC Invests $115,000 in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JYAC. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 9,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:JYAC remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,412. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.