Old Well Partners LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Connect Biopharma accounts for approximately 1.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 740,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,504,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

