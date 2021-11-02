Omega Financial Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 641,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

