Omega Financial Group LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.14. 107,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.38 and a 12 month high of $462.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

