Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 9,469 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,987. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $82.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86.

