ON (NYSE:ONON) vs. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Financial Survey

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and ON (NYSE:ONON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Crocs alerts:

91.9% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crocs and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 35.27% 142.28% 33.04% ON N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crocs and ON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.39 billion 7.12 $312.86 million $3.22 52.09 ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crocs and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 2 7 0 2.78 ON 1 1 7 0 2.67

Crocs currently has a consensus price target of $182.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. ON has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential downside of 2.19%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than ON.

Summary

Crocs beats ON on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.