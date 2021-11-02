ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON traded up $6.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. 23,224,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

