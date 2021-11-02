ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. 516,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.74.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

