ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Truist lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

