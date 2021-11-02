ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 810,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

