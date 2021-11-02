ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $62.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

