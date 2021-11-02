ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.34.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.