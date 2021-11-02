ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

