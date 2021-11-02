Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh Sells 3,817 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,516. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $558.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

