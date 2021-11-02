OpenOcean Market Cap Achieves $90.39 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $90.39 million and $5.26 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00081428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00075643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00101930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,754.58 or 1.00651838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.33 or 0.07065374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

