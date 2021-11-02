Oppenheimer Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

WH stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $86.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 667,308 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

