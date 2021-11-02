Oppenheimer Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $130.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.