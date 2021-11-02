Oppenheimer Weighs in on Gladstone Land Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $22.99 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.21 million, a PE ratio of -67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.