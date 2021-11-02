Opti Capital Management LP Makes New $488,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,366. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

