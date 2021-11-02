OptimizeRx (OPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,939. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimizeRx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 292.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of OptimizeRx worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

