Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading 6.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $35.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oramed Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.79. 13,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 710,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.36 million, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

