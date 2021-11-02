O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $30.50 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $30.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $29.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

ORLY opened at $619.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

