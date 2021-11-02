Orin Green Financial LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

