Orin Green Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. 35,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $83.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

