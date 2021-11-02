Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OCDX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.21.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,063.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,630,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,995,204 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $748,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,718,000 after acquiring an additional 130,714 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

