Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $62.89. 638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

