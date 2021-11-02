Outfront Media (OUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.87. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

