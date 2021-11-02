Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 86.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,254 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

