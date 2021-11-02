Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $98.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.15.

OC stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

