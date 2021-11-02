Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 506.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

