Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMI opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

