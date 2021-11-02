Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $4.51 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.79. 1,390,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.