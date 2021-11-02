Pacific Center for Financial Services Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in CSX were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. 81,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,218,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

