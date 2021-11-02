Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMBC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Yost sold 28,189 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $262,439.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nancy A. Gray sold 18,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $168,399.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,382 shares of company stock worth $3,038,616 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

