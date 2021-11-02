Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.78. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,237. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

