Pacitti Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $536.88. 16,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,581. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $346.66 and a 1 year high of $536.07. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

