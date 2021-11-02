Pacitti Group Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,194. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

