Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Packaging Co. of America worth $122,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

