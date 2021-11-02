PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of PagerDuty worth $40,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

