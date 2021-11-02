Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 288,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after buying an additional 285,110 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE AR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 106,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.