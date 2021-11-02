Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 644.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after purchasing an additional 524,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 273,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

BHC traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 161,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

