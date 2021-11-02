Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 495.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

