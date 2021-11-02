Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,291 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Adobe stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $646.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $629.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.99. The stock has a market cap of $307.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

