Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $240.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,586. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $176.90 and a 52-week high of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

